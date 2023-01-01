Dr. Codispoti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Codispoti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Codispoti, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Codispoti works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Allergy1725 W Harrison St Ste 117, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6296Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:15am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Codispoti?
I have multiple doctors at Rush. Just started seeing Dr. Codispoti and by far he is on top of my list. Great office staff, great-great nurses. Everyone involved with my first appointment where compassionate and listened. He has seen my wife and she "who has a hard time with doctors" loves him. That's a big endorsement.
About Dr. Christopher Codispoti, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1922219211
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codispoti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Codispoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codispoti works at
Dr. Codispoti has seen patients for Asthma, Nasopharyngitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Codispoti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Codispoti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codispoti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codispoti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codispoti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.