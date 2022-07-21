Dr. Christopher Cogguillo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cogguillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cogguillo, DDS
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cogguillo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milford, CT.
Dr. Cogguillo works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Dental Care of Milford203 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 993-6745Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cogguillo?
Longtime patient,always a very good experience at appointments, the staff is outstanding!
About Dr. Christopher Cogguillo, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1447350319
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cogguillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cogguillo accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cogguillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cogguillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cogguillo works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogguillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogguillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cogguillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cogguillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.