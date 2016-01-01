Dr. Christopher Collins, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Collins, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Collins, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Irmo, SC.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Childrens Dental Group of SC7210 Broad River Rd Ste K, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 403-8025
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Collins, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1437373875
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.