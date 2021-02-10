Overview

Dr. Christopher Collins, MD is a Dermatologist in Leander, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Medical School at Houston|UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at Collins Advanced Dermatology Institute in Leander, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.