Dr. Christopher Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Collins, MD is a Dermatologist in Leander, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Medical School at Houston|UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Collins Advanced Dermatology Institute311 S HIGHWAY 183, Leander, TX 78641 Directions (512) 379-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Collins is an awesome dr. He always great with me and wonderful with my 11 yr old son. He had to have a large mole about the size of a quarter removed. Dr Collins and his nurse were great and kept him calm. I would always 100% recommended him for adults or kids
About Dr. Christopher Collins, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477636975
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Medical School at Houston|UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Collins works at
