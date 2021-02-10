See All Dermatologists in Leander, TX
Dr. Christopher Collins, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Collins, MD is a Dermatologist in Leander, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Medical School at Houston|UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Collins works at Collins Advanced Dermatology Institute in Leander, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Collins Advanced Dermatology Institute
    311 S HIGHWAY 183, Leander, TX 78641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 379-6090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Acne
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 10, 2021
    Dr Collins is an awesome dr. He always great with me and wonderful with my 11 yr old son. He had to have a large mole about the size of a quarter removed. Dr Collins and his nurse were great and kept him calm. I would always 100% recommended him for adults or kids
    Heather Johnson — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Collins, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477636975
    Education & Certifications

    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Medical School at Houston|UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at Collins Advanced Dermatology Institute in Leander, TX. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    Dr. Collins has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.