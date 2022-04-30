Dr. Christopher Combs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Combs, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Combs, MD
Dr. Christopher Combs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Combs' Office Locations
Lakewood Orthopedics5750 Downey Ave Ste 308, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 633-3787Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife fell and broke her collarbone on a Wednesday. We went to see her family doctor and got a referral to see Dr. Combs. His office couldn't have been nicer and was able to get us in to see Dr. Combs on the following Friday - two days after she fell. She had a 9:15 a.m. appointment. They took her in early. Dr. Combs came in, took his time, and answered all of our questions and we were headed out the office door at 9:21 a.m. Based on our experience today I would recommend Dr. Combs and his staff to anyone.
About Dr. Christopher Combs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
