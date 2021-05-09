Dr. Christopher Compton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Compton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Compton, MD
Dr. Christopher Compton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Compton's Office Locations
Arizona Endovascular Pllc6377 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 296-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like the new offices as well as the Covid precautions. I value Dr. Compton’s expertise and ease of talking with him. Dr Compton and his entire staff are very knowledgeable, competent and friendly.
About Dr. Christopher Compton, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790780880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Compton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Compton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Compton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Compton has seen patients for Embolism, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Compton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Compton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Compton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Compton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.