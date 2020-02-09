Overview of Dr. Christopher Connor, DO

Dr. Christopher Connor, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Connor works at NERA SPINE, SPORTS & PAIN MEDICINE in Scranton, PA with other offices in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.