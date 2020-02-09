Dr. Connor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Connor, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Connor, DO
Dr. Christopher Connor, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates5 Morgan Hwy Ste 4, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 344-3788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Riverview Ambulatory Surgical Center423 3rd Ave Ste D, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 331-2040
Dba North East Surgery Center423 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 558-6372
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Conner to family, friends and anyone that is in need of this type of doctor. He is very attentive, kind and caring and so is his staff. You are treated like a person there, not a number. When I have a problem or situation he tries his best to remedy it quickly no matter how busy he is and to me that makes for a great doctor!!
About Dr. Christopher Connor, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891080024
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
