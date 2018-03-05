Overview of Dr. Christopher Coogan, MD

Dr. Christopher Coogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Coogan works at UroPartners, LLC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.