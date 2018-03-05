Dr. Christopher Coogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Coogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Coogan, MD
Dr. Christopher Coogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Coogan's Office Locations
Chicago Institute-neurosurgery1725 W Harrison St Ste 970, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3447
Uropartners Prostate Center At the Glen2600 Patriot Blvd Ste J, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 260-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
No better then this doctor. First class patient friendly man. Rush is the finest
About Dr. Christopher Coogan, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- In U Mc
- Rush-Pres-St Lukes
- Rush-Pres-St Lukes
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Urology
