See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Willow Street, PA
Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD

Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Willow Street, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Cooke works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Willow Street, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mayo Friedlis, MD
Dr. Mayo Friedlis, MD
5.0 (166)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
4.9 (64)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
4.9 (76)
View Profile

Dr. Cooke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster - Willow Street
    212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 201A, Willow Street, PA 17584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 299-4871
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cooke?

    Apr 22, 2022
    Six week follow-up on surgery. Therapy went well and was released to continue exercises at home. No hip pain, but still some muscle discomfort from body getting used to the metal and plastic in the hip. Everyone from Christine my nurse navigator Bill my therapist, to Jessica B Strubel and Dr. Cooke my surgeons were professional and reassuring. The best compliment I can give is that "I'm glad I had the surgery"! Thank you all. Mark Grab
    Mark Grab — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cooke to family and friends

    Dr. Cooke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cooke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578523320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fl
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooke works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Willow Street, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cooke’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.