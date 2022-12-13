Dr. Christopher Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Cooper, MD
Dr. Christopher Cooper, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Usmd At North Fort Worth9701 Harmon Rd Ste 141, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 306-5630
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
Very friendly caring and listens!
About Dr. Christopher Cooper, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043228018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
