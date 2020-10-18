Dr. Christopher Copeland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Copeland, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center and Community Hospital.
Dr. Copeland's Office Locations
Western Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2373 G Rd Ste 100, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-0484
Grand Valley Infectious Disease2020 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 245-0484
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Copeland did a total hip replacement and carpal tunnel surgery. I am pain free.
About Dr. Christopher Copeland, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982651634
Education & Certifications
- Foot & Ankle Ctr
- Southpointe Hosp
- S Pointe Hosp/Oh Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copeland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copeland has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.
