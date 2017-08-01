Overview of Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM

Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Columbus Community Hospital.



Dr. Correa works at Brazos Valley Foot Care PA in College Station, TX with other offices in Giddings, TX and Bellville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.