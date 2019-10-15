Dr. Corso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christopher Corso, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Corso, MD
Dr. Christopher Corso, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Corso works at
Dr. Corso's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2453
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corso?
Dr. Corso is AMAZING! You are already going through a difficult time if you meet this doctor, and he just takes his time to explain treatments and any medical terminology that you may not understand. So very understanding! Left me feeling less anxious about the next few months on my life.
About Dr. Christopher Corso, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871868026
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corso works at
Dr. Corso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.