Dr. Christopher Cote, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.8 (78)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Cote, MD

Dr. Christopher Cote, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital, Program Director

Dr. Cote works at Associates of Otolaryngology in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cote's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Tree office
    9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7421
  2. 2
    Associates of Otolaryngology, PC
    850 E Harvard Ave Ste 505, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Apr 02, 2019
    Dr. Cote is one of the most thorough and genuine doctors I have ever had to deal with. He is honest. He is genuine. He cares about what you need and tells you in a "human" way what is wrong and what you need to do too address the problem. His staff is super friendly and his physical office is very nice and very clean. If you have ENT problems Dr. cote is the person you need to see. I had a nose job and i have had no issues since. Dr. Cote is the best!!
    — Apr 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Cote, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Cote, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700880085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital, Program Director
    Residency
    • National Capital Consortium
    Internship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
