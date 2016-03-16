Dr. Christopher Cottrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cottrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Cottrell, MD
Dr. Christopher Cottrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Cottrell works at
Dr. Cottrell's Office Locations
1
Advanced Surgical of North Texas8080 State Highway 121 Ste 120, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 439-3753Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Medical City Frisco5500 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 439-3753
3
Victory Medical Center Craig Ranch6045 Alma Rd Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 907-1650
4
Methodist Mckinney Hospital8000 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 569-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Celebrating 3 years of health since perforated appendix rupture...Dr. Cottrell did a fantastic job and in follow up as well. Thank you again Dr. C. JIM BURT
About Dr. Christopher Cottrell, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215989827
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottrell has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.