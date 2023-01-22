Dr. Christopher Covington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Covington, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Covington, DO
Dr. Christopher Covington, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Covington's Office Locations
Main Location1729 NEW HANOVER MEDICAL PARK DR, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 763-3601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Southport5211 Eason St Ste 1, Southport, NC 28461 Directions (910) 454-0563Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Scotts Hill9020 Senca Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 763-3601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Wilmington Surgcare1801 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 798-8922
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Covington DO for several years now. I enjoy his uplifting personality and the way he listens to my concerns and addresses them with confidence. He gives me a simple, easy explanation and " handles " it. He always has another specialist that he recommends if it is not his field of expertise. I recommend Dr Covington DO to anyone that values their sight. ???
About Dr. Christopher Covington, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093836215
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Osteopathic Ophthalmology Consortium Of Michigan State University
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine
- DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
