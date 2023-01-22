Overview of Dr. Christopher Covington, DO

Dr. Christopher Covington, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Covington works at Wilmington Eye in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Southport, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.