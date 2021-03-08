See All Plastic Surgeons in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Christopher Crawford, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Rock Hill, SC
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Crawford, MD

Dr. Christopher Crawford, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Crawford works at Carolina Plastic Surgery and Laser Center PA in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crawford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Plastic Surgery and Laser Center PA
    1721 Ebenezer Rd Ste 205, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 328-1919
  2. 2
    6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Ste 450, Charlotte, NC 28287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 317-5990
  3. 3
    Sono Bello Aesthetic Physicans PC
    6701 Carmel Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 665-5332

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2021
    It's been 10 years since I've seen Cr. Crawford but he had THE BEST BEDSIDE manner ever! He loved his clients and took very good care of them! I am so excited to know that he is still working close to Rock Hill.
    Jennifer Hicks — Mar 08, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Crawford, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790857456
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

