Dr. Christopher Crisera, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Crisera, MD

Dr. Christopher Crisera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crisera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    200 Medical Plz # 460, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5510
  2. 2
    Timothy A. Miller MD Inc
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 465, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-2451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Crisera, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306850763
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Crisera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crisera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crisera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crisera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crisera has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crisera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crisera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crisera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

