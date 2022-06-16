See All General Surgeons in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Christopher Cromwell, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (47)
Map Pin Small Fort Pierce, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Cromwell, MD

Dr. Christopher Cromwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Cromwell works at HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cromwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Trauma Specialists
    2402 Frist Blvd Ste 204, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 462-3939
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida St. Lucie Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
    293 NW Peacock Blvd Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 204-8870
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Port Saint Lucie Office
    537 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 204-8870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Today was a big day for me having surgery june15,2022 not only is dr Cromwell’ and staff is outstanding. The surgery center is as well when you at you most vulnerable and alone and nurses, anesthesiologist and of course dr Christopher Cromwell step up you worries and fears disappear that’s pretty amazing. And to say there work is just a great as them. To fell safe and have convinced in a dr and staff it’s hard to have all . I just want to say GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU And Thank You
    Dawnmarie Damiani — Jun 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Cromwell, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Cromwell, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629073382
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Cromwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cromwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cromwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cromwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Cromwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cromwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cromwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cromwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

