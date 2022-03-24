Overview

Dr. Christopher Croom, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Croom works at Perinatal Partners in Middletown, OH with other offices in Mason, OH, Centerville, OH and Piqua, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.