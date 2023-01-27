Overview of Dr. Christopher Cruz, MD

Dr. Christopher Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Cruz works at CHRISTOPHER S CRUZ MD LTD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.