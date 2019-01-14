Overview

Dr. Christopher Curdo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Curdo works at Guilford Family Practice in Guilford, CT with other offices in Higganum, CT, Wallingford, CT and Manchester, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.