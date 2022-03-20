Overview

Dr. Christopher Da Fonseca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Da Fonseca works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.