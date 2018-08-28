Overview of Dr. Christopher Dainiak, MD

Dr. Christopher Dainiak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Dainiak works at Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center in Bedford, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.