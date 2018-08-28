Dr. Christopher Dainiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dainiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dainiak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Dainiak, MD
Dr. Christopher Dainiak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Dainiak works at
Dr. Dainiak's Office Locations
1
Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center11 Washington Pl, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 624-4450
2
New Hampshire Gastroenterology9 Washington Pl, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 624-4450
3
Nh Gastroenterology88 McGregor St Ste 302, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 625-5744
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, calming bedside manner. Thorough and patient. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Christopher Dainiak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710942354
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dainiak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dainiak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dainiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dainiak works at
Dr. Dainiak has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dainiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dainiak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dainiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dainiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dainiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.