Overview of Dr. Christopher Dakhil, MD

Dr. Christopher Dakhil, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Stillwater Medical-blackwell, Sumner Community Hospital and Sumner County Hospital District No. 1.



Dr. Dakhil works at Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.