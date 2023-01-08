Dr. Damsgaard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Damsgaard, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Damsgaard, MD
Dr. Christopher Damsgaard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and New England Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Damsgaard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Damsgaard's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Orthopaedic and Spine300 Mount Auburn St Ste 505, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 491-6766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- New England Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Damsgaard?
Post op TKR visit. Thorough-informative-not rushed-answered all questions and concerns
About Dr. Christopher Damsgaard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932493228
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damsgaard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damsgaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damsgaard works at
Dr. Damsgaard has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damsgaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Damsgaard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damsgaard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damsgaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damsgaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.