Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Danner, MD

Neurotology
4.4 (38)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Danner, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Danner works at Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 610, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 315-4327
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis, Familial Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - Type 1 Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vestibulocochlear Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Danner, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861442725
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Auburn University
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology
