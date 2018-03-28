Overview of Dr. Christopher D'Arcy, MD

Dr. Christopher D'Arcy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. D'Arcy works at Wendy R. Silversmith, M.D. in Westerly, RI with other offices in Mystic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.