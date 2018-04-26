Overview of Dr. Christopher Dardis, MD

Dr. Christopher Dardis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Dublin-Facility Of Health Science and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Dardis works at Barrow Neurology Clinic in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.