Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darnall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD
Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Dr. Darnall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Darnall's Office Locations
-
1
Georgetown Sleep Center PA3121 NORTHWEST BLVD, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 868-5055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darnall?
Dr Darnall is excellent. He took the time to explain what he would be looking for in the sleep study and answered all of our questions regarding my husbands medical conditions and what we could do to insure his recovery. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1225204530
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darnall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darnall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darnall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darnall works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Darnall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darnall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darnall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darnall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.