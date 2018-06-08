See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD

Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Dr. Darnall works at Georgetown Sleep Center in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Darnall's Office Locations

    Georgetown Sleep Center PA
    Georgetown Sleep Center PA
3121 NORTHWEST BLVD, Georgetown, TX 78628
(512) 868-5055

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 08, 2018
    Dr Darnall is excellent. He took the time to explain what he would be looking for in the sleep study and answered all of our questions regarding my husbands medical conditions and what we could do to insure his recovery. Highly recommend!
    Lewis and Virginia Ketchum in Liberty Hill — Jun 08, 2018
    About Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225204530
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Darnall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Darnall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darnall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Darnall works at Georgetown Sleep Center in Georgetown, TX.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Darnall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darnall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darnall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

