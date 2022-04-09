See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD

Oncology
3.8 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD

Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. De Haydu works at Sylvester Medical Office Building in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. De Haydu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvester Medical Office Building
    1121 NW 14TH ST, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-1475
  2. 2
    West Kendall Baptist Hospital
    9555 SW 162nd Ave, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 226-5651
  3. 3
    Florida Woman Care LLC
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 304, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 226-5651
  4. 4
    West Kendall OBGYN
    8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 304, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 226-5651

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. De Haydu?

    Apr 09, 2022
    Dr. De Haydu is one of the best! Never had a doctor like him!!
    Virginia Nunez — Apr 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De Haydu to family and friends

    Dr. De Haydu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. De Haydu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851738793
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Haydu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Haydu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Haydu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Haydu works at Sylvester Medical Office Building in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. De Haydu’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. De Haydu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Haydu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Haydu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Haydu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.