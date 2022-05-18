Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD
Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Debacker's Office Locations
-
1
Micheal Tschoepe218 E Austin St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 495-2367Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Dr. Alfredo Trevino1006 E Hillside Rd, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (210) 495-2367
-
3
Eyeplastx1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 5104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 495-2367
-
4
Berkeley Eye Center5350 S Staples St Ste 318, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (210) 495-2367
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Very calm soft spoken, respectful professional and painless operation superb result you can feel his concern about your needs above and beyond service if there's more than the best that's Dr. Christopher DeBacker .
About Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- IL Eye Ear Infirm
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debacker has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Debacker speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Debacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debacker.
