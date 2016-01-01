Overview of Dr. Christopher Deborja, MD

Dr. Christopher Deborja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Deborja works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Pasadena, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.