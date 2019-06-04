Overview of Dr. Christopher Decamp, MD

Dr. Christopher Decamp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Decamp works at Orthopedics Ny in Albany, NY with other offices in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.