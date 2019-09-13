Overview

Dr. Christopher Decker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Decker works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.