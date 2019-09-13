Dr. Christopher Decock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Decock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Decock, MD
Dr. Christopher Decock, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Decock works at
Dr. Decock's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Decock?
today was the first time meeting Dr. DeCock my grandson has been having seizures i was very happy he was listening to the family's concerns and that enough wasn't being done he agreed and set up a plan that will help us alleviate those concerns Dr. DeCock was very caring, understanding and knowledgeable and explained in a language/terms we can understand, we need more Dr's like him. Thank You Dr. DeCock.
About Dr. Christopher Decock, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720252216
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Decock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Decock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decock works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Decock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.