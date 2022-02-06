Dr. Christopher Degiorgio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degiorgio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Degiorgio, MD
Dr. Christopher Degiorgio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sylmar, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.
Olive View - UCLA Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr # 28157, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (747) 224-8868
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Christopher DeGiorgio is an amazing doctor & amazing person. He truly cares about and respects each of his patients. More than any other doctor I have known he devotes an extraordinary amount of time, research, and communication with each patient to provide the best possible care.
Education & Certifications
- Uc-Los Angeles
- Wadsworth/Uc-Los Angeles
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
