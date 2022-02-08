Overview of Dr. Christopher Deloache II, DO

Dr. Christopher Deloache II, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.



Dr. Deloache II works at Dr. Steven C. Anagnost in Tahlequah, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.