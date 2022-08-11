Overview of Dr. Christopher Demers, MD

Dr. Christopher Demers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Demers works at Sierra Neurosurgery Group in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.