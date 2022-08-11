Dr. Christopher Demers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Demers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Demers, MD
Dr. Christopher Demers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Demers works at
Dr. Demers' Office Locations
-
1
Sierra Neurosurgery Group5590 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 323-2080Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demers?
I admire Dr Demers for his professional excellence and, to his credit, hind sight sharpens my perspective. He did not interpret the extent of my emotional disorder in that I am inclined to depression and anxiety. My response may have been atypical. While Dr Demers was indeed honest, he did not seem to be sensitive to my panic which was genuinely indicated. My obsessive research did not guide me toward a decision. I finally made one based on a last minute 2nd opinion that had the benefit of 2 months of speculation to support it. In the end, the surgery went as he had predicted and the outcome of a 3 level ACDF was excellent from day one to day eight at present. None of my fears were manifested and I anticipate my recovery to be excellent. I share this with future patients faced with similar conditions and I declare my experience to be insurmountable from both perspectives. Dr Demers is highly deserving of his excellent reputation and worthy of your trust.
About Dr. Christopher Demers, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427275676
Education & Certifications
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demers works at
Dr. Demers has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Demers speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Demers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.