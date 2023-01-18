See All Gastroenterologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Christopher Demetriou, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (245)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Demetriou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Demetriou works at GI Doctors, Garden city in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chris Demetriou MD PC
    1205 Franklin Ave Ste 150, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 650-3355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 245 ratings
    Patient Ratings (245)
    5 Star
    (239)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 18, 2023
    One of a kind I am recently a new patient of Dr. Demetriou’s after seeing many GI doctors in the past. I have a long surgical history with complex and rare conditions as well. Some on which took years to diagnose. It can be difficult to find a good doctor who takes the time to listen and help you find answers. Tests are not always clear and obvious and patients like me are often gaslighted and dismissed. However, my experience with Dr. Demtriou has been completely different and I am beyond grateful. I have been through so much trauma and illness and been told from doctor’s they just don’t know. Dr. Demetriou is the most compassionate G.I I have ever met. He takes his time to listen and has not given up on me despite all my symptoms and ailments. He is very knowledgable, consults with other doctors to get guidance and answers and he makes great suggestions to hopefully get me feeling better. He is very thorough and organized and addresses each issue one at a time. I feel hopeful and tha
    Luisa D. — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Demetriou, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194806075
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Demetriou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demetriou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demetriou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demetriou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demetriou works at GI Doctors, Garden city in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Demetriou’s profile.

    Dr. Demetriou has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demetriou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    245 patients have reviewed Dr. Demetriou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demetriou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demetriou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demetriou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

