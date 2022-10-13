Overview

Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Cooper University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.