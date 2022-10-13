Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derivaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Cooper University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B3, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 428-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’scVery caring And SupervNice Been with him 11 Years Wouldn’t Want nobody Else
About Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790733004
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
