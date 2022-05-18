Dr. Christopher Di Re, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Re is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Di Re, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Di Re, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Di Re works at
Locations
Gastroenterology4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 500, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Di Re performed a colonoscopy as well as treated me for a chronic liver issue. He is an outstanding communicator and listens to your questions and concerns. I was impressed he entered the room prepared. He clearly discussed potential treatment options and the pros and cons of each.
About Dr. Christopher Di Re, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
