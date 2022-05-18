Overview

Dr. Christopher Di Re, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Di Re works at Associated Valley OB/GYN in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.