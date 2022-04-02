Overview

Dr. Christopher Dibble, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clifton-Fine Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Dibble works at Cardiology Associates in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Gloversville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.