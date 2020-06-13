Overview

Dr. Christopher Diefenbach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Diefenbach works at Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.