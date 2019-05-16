Overview of Dr. Christopher Dillingham, MD

Dr. Christopher Dillingham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dillingham works at Sforzo/Dillingham Orthopedics in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.