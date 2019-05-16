See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Christopher Dillingham, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Dillingham, MD

Dr. Christopher Dillingham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dillingham works at Sforzo/Dillingham Orthopedics in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dillingham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sforzo/Dillingham Orthopedics
    5831 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritic Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthritis Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2019
    This is John DePalma and I saw Dr. Dillingham last week regarding my workers comp issue with my bicep tear. If I have the surgery will I still be able to drive our guests in the hotel shuttle. Dr. said it would take about 4 months to recover. Can someone get back to me at 941-961-9366?
    John DePalma — May 16, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Dillingham, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Dillingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dillingham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dillingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dillingham works at Sforzo/Dillingham Orthopedics in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dillingham’s profile.

    Dr. Dillingham has seen patients for Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillingham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillingham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

