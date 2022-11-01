Dr. Christopher Dimarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dimarco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Dimarco, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Dr. Dimarco works at
Locations
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-7959Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Brown Dermatology Inc375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 401, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 632-4455
Lifespan Physician Group Inc950 Warren Ave Ste 301, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 444-2701
Brown Dermatology Inc.400 Bald Hill Rd Fl 2, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-4323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My encounter with Dr. Dimarco was very positive. I find him to be very thorough and extremely knowledgeable. He is very pleasant to talk to and I felt totally comfortable asking questions. He doesn't rush and spent a good amount of time thoroughly explaining the findings from his exam. I will absolutely return to Brown Dermatology and highly recommend Dr. Dimarco.
About Dr. Christopher Dimarco, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922391150
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Boston University / Roger Williams Medical Center
- Brown University / Rhode Island Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimarco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimarco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimarco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimarco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.