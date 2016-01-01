Dr. Christopher Dixon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dixon, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Dixon, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Dixon works at
Locations
-
1
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 505-4425
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dixon?
About Dr. Christopher Dixon, DO
- Anesthesiology
- English
- Male
- 1366447344
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixon works at
Dr. Dixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.