Dr. Christopher Dodson, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Dodson, MD
Dr. Christopher Dodson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Dodson works at
Dr. Dodson's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (800) 321-9999
Rothman Orthopaedics925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Don’t think twice about trusting your surgery to Dr Dodson. He’s extraordinarily talented, honest and effective. I was surprised by how well my surgery and recovery process went.
About Dr. Christopher Dodson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1417124512
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Service, Hospital For Special Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- General Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes.
Dr. Dodson accepts major insurance plans including Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Dodson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dodson speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson with an overall rating of 4.8.
