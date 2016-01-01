Overview of Dr. Christopher Doig, DO

Dr. Christopher Doig, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Garden City Hospital.



Dr. Doig works at Associates Internal Medical Spec in Livonia, MI with other offices in Garden City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.