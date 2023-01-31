Overview of Dr. Christopher Dolan, MD

Dr. Christopher Dolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Dolan works at Great Basin Orthopaedics in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.