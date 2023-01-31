Dr. Christopher Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dolan, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Dolan, MD
Dr. Christopher Dolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Dolan's Office Locations
Great Basin Orthopaedics9480 Double Diamond Pkwy Ste 100, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 786-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and explained things well
About Dr. Christopher Dolan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
